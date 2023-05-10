Meghalaya: Cabinet Minister criticises BSF personnel for killing truck driver

Shillong: Meghalaya cabinet minister Paul Lyngdoh joined the criticism of the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel for killing a truck driver in Meghalaya’s Pynursla area and said such action was an absolute violation of the standard operating procedures.

Roning Nongkynrih, a 32-year-old truck driver transporting cattle, was shot dead by BSF personnel in Mawshun village, around 17 km from the India-Bangladesh border, on May 5.

Lyngdoh questioned why the personnel were in a civilian area when they were supposed to be posted at the international border.

“The International border with Bangladesh is a huge stretch and it needs to be guarded properly because there is a lot of smuggling that is happening and a lot of illegal infiltration that could potentially change the demographic balance of all these aspects,” said Lyngdoh.

He added that the government is working with the BSF for compensation for the next of kin.

On May 8, three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were arrested in connection with the killing and the one who shot Nongkynrih has been suspended, it has been reported.

