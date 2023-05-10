Meghalaya: 87% voter turnout in Sohiong by-poll till 3 PM

Shillong: Sohiong by-polls have recorded a voter turnout of 87.39 percent till 3 pm.

The constituency has 34,783 electorates, with six candidates in the fray for the by-poll. This includes Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Samlin Malngiang of the National People’s Party, Osborne Kharjana of Congress, Eric Kharbuki of BJP, Stoding Thabah of Trinamool Congress and Sandondor Ryntathiang of Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP).

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

In Sohiong, women voters, who outnumber their male counterparts, turned up in large numbers to cast their votes. The election department has also set up women polling stations and EastMojo visited one at the Mawmaram-B polling station.

Due to a technical glitch, the voting process started at 8 am instead of 7 am and long queues of voters, waiting patiently to cast their votes were seen.

Aistora Mawlong. a voter, while speaking to EastMojo mentioned that the past few months had been very exciting and many of them have never failed to exercise their franchise.

Mawlong added that they hope the winning candidate will be able to bring development to the constituency since they lack several facilities.

Also Read | Meghalaya says all locals evacuated from violence-hit Manipur

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









