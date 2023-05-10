Meghalaya: 87% voter turnout in Sohiong by-poll till 3 PM

Shillong: Sohiong by-polls have recorded a voter turnout of 87.39 percent till 3 pm.
The constituency has 34,783 electorates, with six candidates in the fray for the by-poll. This includes Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Samlin Malngiang of the National People’s Party, Osborne Kharjana of Congress, Eric Kharbuki of BJP, Stoding Thabah of Trinamool Congress and Sandondor Ryntathiang of Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP).
In Sohiong, women voters, who outnumber their male counterparts, turned up in large numbers to cast their votes. The election department has also set up women polling stations and EastMojo visited one at the Mawmaram-B polling station.
Due to a technical glitch, the voting process started at 8 am instead of 7 am and long queues of voters, waiting patiently to cast their votes were seen.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Aistora Mawlong. a voter, while speaking to EastMojo mentioned that the past few months had been very exciting and many of them have never failed to exercise their franchise.
Mawlong added that they hope the winning candidate will be able to bring development to the constituency since they lack several facilities.
Also Read | Meghalaya says all locals evacuated from violence-hit Manipur
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- New tracks Wednesday: Alan Walker, Alice Glass & more …
- Scientists use AI to develop better, simpler COVID-19 tests
- 35 students from Bengal brought back from violence-hit Manipur
- COVID no longer a global health emergency. Here’s what it means
- Meghalaya: 87% voter turnout in Sohiong by-poll till 3 PM
- 553 residents of Nagaland, Assam, WB, others evacuated from Manipur