PDF-NPP merger does not attract disqualification: Meghalaya Speaker

Shillong: Meghalaya Speaker Thomas A Sangma on Monday said the merger of the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) with the National People’s Party (NPP) does not attract disqualification provisions under the tenth schedule of the Constitution.
The merger, which took place on Saturday, has increased the NPP’s strength to 28 in the 60-member House.
“After careful examination of the documents placed before me, and after going through the relevant provisions of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India, I am satisfied with the merger of the People’s Democratic Front (PDF) with the National People’s Party (NPP). I allow the merger as it does not attract disqualification under para 4 of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India,” Sangma stated in an order.
He said MLAs Gavin M. Mylliem and Banteidor Lyngdoh, who were with the PDF, will henceforth be deemed to the members of the NPP.
