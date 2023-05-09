Tura: With Meghalaya going through one of its driest spells in the state’s history, residents may have to continue their wait for uninterrupted electricity for much longer.

Informing this over the phone, Power Minister AT Mondal stated that until the state gets a good amount of rainfall in the coming days and weeks, load shedding will continue.

“All our power sources depend on water being available and with all rivers in the state running dry, the situation is grim. We are now utilizing the time provided to repair the infrastructure that has been damaged so that once we are back on track, we can ensure minimum interruptions,” informed Mondal.

He further added that they were looking very closely at the Ganol project in Garo Hills and will ensure its commissioning this year.

“Once that is done there will definitely be relief for the residents of the state, especially in the region of Garo Hills. The project should be up and running soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, Garo Hills residents have been taken aback by the MePDCL’s load-shedding schedule in the region, calling it ‘senseless’.

“Tell us who shuts off electricity during the hours when we really need our sleep. Imagine working through the entire day to come back home and sleep and the lines are cut at 11 PM. This makes no sense in any way and needs a rethink. How can we sleep without electricity in the night during these hot summer months with there being no electricity for over 6 hours in the night?” asked one AM Marak of Tura.

A Phulbari resident, Peter A Sangma, was even more scathing in his remarks calling the move discriminatory.

“We are not in Shillong or a hill station where we don’t need electricity during the night. It is not a luxury anymore. We need our ceiling fans to work to get some sleep. In what world are these people living that they can’t understand the seasons in Garo Hills? Is Meghalaya only meant to cater to everyone other than those in Garo Hills?” asked Peter.

Similar thoughts were expressed by many residents who all sought an answer from the power department authorities on why the reduction of load shedding times from 10 hours to 8 hours has made the situation even more unbearable for Garo Hills residents.

The situation has been made worse for residents by the fact that the region is looking less likely to have serious rains, at least not until the end of this week.

“We are in a really serious situation currently. Water woes apart, we can only pray to the rains Gods to relent while also praying to the Gods in the current government to do something at least to ease the woes of those who continue to live second-class citizen lives,” felt another Tura resident Maxbirth Momin.

