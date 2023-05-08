Shillong: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday informed that nearly 300 plus students have been evacuated from Manipur and have safely reached their homes in Meghalaya.

Earlier, the chief minister also met with leaders of certain communities like Kuki, Hmar and others who wanted to seek the state government’s support relating to people of Manipur coming to Shillong to stay with their relatives during this difficult time faced by Manipur.

They expressed concerns and asked how the Government of Meghalaya could assist and support the people of Manipur coming to Shillong to be with their relatives, he said. “We have told them, yes, whatever is possible from our side we will do to support them,” said the CM.

