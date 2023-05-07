Meghalaya: Truck driver transporting cattle shot dead by BSF, court of inquiry ordered

Shillong: A 32-year-old truck driver transporting cattle was shot dead by BSF personnel in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills, prompting the force to order a court of inquiry, officials said on Sunday.
The incident took place at Mawshun village when BSF personnel guarding a check post opened fire on the truck and killed driver Roning Nongkynrih on the spot on Saturday. Mawshun is around 17 km from the India-Bangladesh border.
The Border Security Force (BSF) has ordered a court of inquiry. The accused personnel, however, claimed that they feared they would be run over by the truck and acted in self-defence.
The deceased’s cousin brother Ribalskhem Nongkynrih, who was also in the truck, however, alleged that the BSF personnel opened fire from point-blank range.
East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police S Nongtnger said a team from Pynursla Police Station was sent to the spot and a magistrate completed the legal formalities.
“It is an unfortunate incident. We have taken up the matter with utmost seriousness. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered with Pynursla Police Station and further investigation is underway,” he said, adding no arrest has been made so far.
Meghalaya Frontier BSF Inspector General Pradip Kumar, while condoling the death, said that immediate action has been initiated.
“I have ordered a court of inquiry which will be headed by a DIG rank officer. We will ascertain the facts of the case. The three personnel involved in the incident have been withdrawn from the location and are on their way back to the frontier headquarters in Shillong,” he said.
“As per the preliminary investigation, the personnel who shot dead the man claimed that they sensed that the truck will not stop and they will be run over and opened fire in self-defence. However, we will get to the truth while cooperating with the police in their investigation as well,” he added.
