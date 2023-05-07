Shillong: Over 100 students from Meghalaya studying in violence-hit Manipur were safely brought back to the state after Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma-led state government took proactive steps to evacuate the stranded students.
The Chief Minister on Saturday reviewed the rescue of students of his state from violence-hit Manipur. He instructed officials to make no compromises on students’ safety and directed them to initiate the evacuation process by arranging flights to bring them back home.
Special flights from Imphal to Shillong are being arranged by the Meghalaya Government to bring students back at the earliest.
So far, 83 students of Meghalaya were rescued from Manipur by air, a senior state Home Department official said.
At the review meeting, Sangma was told that 66 students reached the Guwahati airport by an Alliance Air flight on Friday. On arrival, they were provided with food, and transportation was arranged for their return by buses to Meghalaya, officials said.
On Saturday, 17 students were rescued and brought to Guwahati, they said.
Fifty students will arrive in Guwahati on Sunday, 70 students on Monday and 30 students on Tuesday, they added.
On Wednesday, the travel for the remaining 15 students will be facilitated, officials said.
The state government has deputed two officers to oversee the evacuation from Manipur, they said.
