Shillong: Union Minister Nityanand Rai inaugurated the Dawki Land Port in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district to promote trade and commerce between India and Bangladesh.
The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs inaugurated the land port on Thursday in the presence of Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar.
Rai said the land port is expected to boost the tourism and business sectors.
“This (port) has been made keeping in mind the two countries’ requirements. It has good infrastructure, a slew of facilities such as godown, canteen, cargo for tourists and electric substation. The aim is to bring together all the agencies and stakeholders under a single roof,” he said.
The Dawki Land Port is located in West Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya, 55 km from the district headquarters, Jowai, and about 84 km from Meghalaya’s capital Shillong. The corresponding Land Port in Bangladesh is Tamabil, located in the Sylhet district.
The Dawki Land port will serve as a vital trade and transportation hub between India and Bangladesh and will facilitate the movement of goods, people, and vehicles across the border. It will also facilitate passenger movement across the border.
Rai said “The cultural heritage of the two countries is similar and both the countries share a similar past and with India’s cooperation, Bangladesh is on the path of progress.”
He highlighted the sense of brotherhood that India and Bangladesh share.
“With time the ties have only gotten stronger. Dawki is well connected now. This network will help in advancing the health and education sectors as well in the gatishakti mode,” he opined.
Charmed by the beauty of Dawki, the Union Minister said, “I have been admiring the charm of Dawki since the moment I reached here yesterday. The scenery, the hills, the trees and everything I turn to, I only see beauty in it. So beautiful! I salute you.”
Lauding PM Narendra Modi for accelerated development in NE region, Rai said, “Even for Meghalaya, be it its culture, health, lifestyle, the Government of India has taken care of each and every aspect. It has been working towards making Meghalaya a strong state.”
The function was also attended by India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Kumar Verma, Chairman Land Port Authority of Bangladesh Mohd Alamgir, Chairman LPAI Aditya Mishra and other senior officials of the Government of Meghalaya.
The Union Minister of State also visited the Meghalaya Frontier of BSF and interacted with field commanders and troops on the ground.
BSG Inspector General Pradip Kumar briefed the minister about the area of responsibility of the Meghalaya frontier and discussed the various challenges on the Indo-Bangladesh international border and measures being taken to control trans-border crime.
