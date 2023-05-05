Meghalaya: Police holds peace meet after Kuki-Meitei clash in Shillong

Shillong: Following a minor scuffle between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Shillong, the Meghalaya police led by Director General Police (DGP) LR Bishnoi on Friday held an interaction with the leaders and student leaders of the two communities to ensure that peace is maintained.

The DGP informed that leaders of both communities assured full cooperation with the police officers.

The Meghalaya police have also identified six localities or areas in Shillong where the two communities are residing in places like Happy Valley, Nongthymmai, Laitumkhrah, Madanryting and others the police will carry out patrolling.

Leaders of Kuki and Meitei communities assured full cooperation with the Meghalaya police.

The interaction was held in Nongrim Hills Naga Durbar Hall, Shillong and was attended by district police along with the DGP and students of the Meitei and Kuki communities of Shillong.

“We have decided there should not be any misunderstanding among the communities in Shillong and other parts of Meghalaya. We thought it wise as a preventive step to invite the community leaders and student leaders of the two communities. We expressed our concern about any kind of mistrust or misunderstanding,” mentioned Bishnoi.

He explained that they invited both communities to the Laitumkhrah police station on Thursday evening after the scuffle and community leaders assured to maintain peace and order.

The 16 persons have been released after the execution of bonds from both sides under Section 107 & 109 CrPC, the police have allowed them to go back, ensuring peace.

The DGP also informed that the Meghalaya students in Manipur are safe and are in constant touch with senior officials of Manipur.

“Today I spoke to DGP Manipur and they assured full safety to the citizens, and today a charter plane has flown to Imphal to evacuate students of Meghalaya. We have got the list of 61 students studying agriculture and other courses and if there will be a second lot the CM assured they will be brought back till the situation settles down in Manipur,” informed Meghalaya DGP.

