Meghalaya: Car in CM Conrad Sangma's convoy hits motorcycle

Shillong: A motorcyclist sustained minor injuries in Eastern West Khasi Hills district after his bike was hit by a car of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma‘s convoy, officials said on Thursday.

The CM was returning from a programme at Nongstoin in West Khasi Hills district on Wednesday night when the incident took place at Nongkasen village in Eastern West Khasi Hills district, they said.

“One of the cars in the CM’s convoy had met with an accident involving a biker. The biker had hit a taxi that stopped on seeing the convoy coming. His bike hit the car in the convoy while he sustained minor injuries,” a senior district official told PTI.

The convoy was returning from Nongstoin when one of the cars hit the motorcycle, he said.

The biker who was travelling alone had sustained minor injuries.

