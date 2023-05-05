The Government of Meghalaya is bringing its stranded people from Manipur, including 50 students from the Agriculture University, 10 students from the Food Technology Institute, 25 members of the Lajong football team, and others.
As of Friday noon, more than 25 citizens are on the way to Meghalaya via Guwahati through different flights. Along with flights, special buses are bringing over 60 students to Meghalaya.
Additionally, the Government of Meghalaya has also launched a helpline for citizens who may require further assistance. The helpline number is 1800-345-3644, and citizens can call for any kind of assistance they may need. Also, students of agriculture and food technology can reach out to the Nodal Officer, Shri Remdor Dkhar (+91 98631 14387), Dr Paul Chyne (9863089972), can also be contacted for any queries regarding medical students.
A delegation of three officials led by Dr Ampareen M Lyngdoh (Minister, Government of Meghalaya), Daniel Thangkiew (Political Secretary & OSD to Chief Minister) and Dr Viveknanda Singh Rathore, IPS (SP, West Garo Hills) has travelled to Imphal for supporting the evacuation process.
Speaking about the efforts made by the government, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “We are bringing back our stranded citizens through regular flights and chartered flights with special permission, who wish to return to Meghalaya. The Lajong football team has already been escorted to the airport, and we are making every effort to ensure the safe and timely return of all our citizens. I would like to urge the students from Meghalaya who are studying in Manipur and their parents to please don’t panic and be calm. We are working closely with the Union & State governments, and security agencies to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made for the safe return of our students and citizens.”
