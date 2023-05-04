Monitoring Manipur situation closely: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

Shillong: Amid tensions in Manipur, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma held an emergency meeting with all the senior officials of the state government to monitor the situation in Manipur.
He said almost 200 students from Meghalaya are studying in Manipur. “We are monitoring the situation closely. We are in touch with the students of the different institutes. We are also making arrangements as a state government to try and evacuate our students at the earliest from there so that they can come back safely,” he added.
The Chief Minister said the government is making arrangements in terms of different transportation, especially air transportation so that the students can be safely and quickly brought back to the state.
“We’re also working on creating a permanent number, a call centre or a helpline number where the parents/students can call on a 24-hour basis if they require any help or if any urgent matter is there,” he said.
Sangma also urged the students studying in Manipur, students from Meghalaya, and the parents of the students not to panic and to stay calm.
“We’ll watch the situation carefully and as the situation gets under control, then we can decide on the further course of action,” Sangma added.
The CM also appealed for peace to the citizens of Manipur, brothers and sisters of Manipur and to refrain from violent activities.
The violence in Manipur between Kukis and Meiteis is now seeing a spillover in Shillong too. Around 05:30 pm, the Laitumkhrah PS received information about a group fight at Nongrim Hills near Mizo Morden School. Police rushed to the area and found two persons of a community being manhandled by members of another community. To prevent the situation from getting aggravated, the East Khasi Hills Police apprehended 16 persons from both communities under Section 107 CrPC for creating trouble.
