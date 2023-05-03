PDF to merge with NPP: Meghalaya CM

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said that ruling alliance partner People’s Democratic Front (PDF) will merge with his National People’s Party (NPP) on May 6.
The PDF has two MLAs in the Meghalaya Assembly and the merger will increase the NPP’s strength to 28 in the 60-member House.
By-election to Sohiong Assembly constituency, which did not go to polls with the rest of the state on February 27 due to death of UDP candidate and former minister Horju Donkupar Roy, will be held on May 10.
Sangma made the announcement while campaigning for party candidate Samlin Malngiang in villages under Sohiong seat.
“Today, the PDF held its central executive meeting, in which it was decided that the PDF as a party will merge with the NPP along with all their MLAs and party leaders at a programme in Shillong on May 6,” he said.
