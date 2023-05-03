Meghalaya: HC asks CBI to investigate 2015 Oragitok encounter

Tura: In a major development into the largely-forgotten encounter of Sengbath Ch Marak, the son of the Nokma (leader) of Oragitok under West Garo Hills (WGH), the Meghalaya High Court sought an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI).
On Mar 4, 2015, an encounter took place in the village of Oragitok after information was received by the police of GNLA militants being taking shelter in the Romba Adinggre LP School compound. As per the police report and investigation, a group of militants were holed up within the compound with the police calling out to them to surrender.
The militants, as per the police version, began to fire at the policemen resulting in the police retaliating. Sengbath, who they claimed was among the militants, rushed out of the house and was initially shot in the leg before once again being shot when attempting to run away, resulting in his death.
After the encounter, the police allegedly recovered a country-made pistol along with other incriminating documents to prove that the person killed was indeed a GNLA operative.
The police encounter, when it was reported the next day, spread like wildfire after villagers reported that the entire incident was staged and Sengbath, 33, had been killed for no reason.
The police personnel involved in the incident included the then CI of Tura Sadar PS, BN Marak, the I/C of Rongram, BA Bamon, and Mingran T Sangma among others.
Following the incident and eyewitness accounts, the father of the deceased, Abal M Sangma went to the Meghalaya HC after filing an FIR at Rongram alleging the encounter was fake.
As per witnesses, stones were thrown at the house of Sengbath, who was alone at the time, asking him to come out. He proceeded to do so but upon coming out was immediately shot in the leg and when he tried to escape from the gunfire, he was shot continually until he died from the gunfire. Mingran T Sangma was alleged to be the first to shoot at Sengbath before everyone reigned fire in the presence of CI BN Marak and BA Bamon in the presence of other police personnel.
