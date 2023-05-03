Guwahati: An 18-year-old girl from Nongpoh was found dead inside her hostel room in Mody University in Sikar, Rajasthan.
The deceased, Walinda Binong, was a resident of Nongpoh and was pursuing a course on fashion designing at the university.
A senior official from Rajasthan, who is involved in the investigation, told EastMojo, “Walinda had already been taken to the hospital and the police were informed afterwards. University authorities said friends of Walinda got concerned after she didn’t turn up for breakfast and even after continuous knocking and banging, she did not open her room’s doors. When they broke the door, they saw her hanging. According to her friends, she was very lively and showed no signs of depression or stress.”
“The post-mortem report has been shared with the family as well. According to the post-mortem reports, she died from asphyxiation, and the report for toxic substances is awaited,” he added.
However, the father of the deceased said he suspected foul play and dismissed the theory that is daughter committed suicide.
A case has been filed by the family members of the deceased girl at the Nongpoh police station and further investigation is underway in Rajasthan as well as Meghalaya.
The author is EastMojo community manager, Shillong and can be contacted at news.shillong@eastmojo.com.
