Meghalaya: VPP gets EC recognition as state party

Shillong: The Voice of the People Party (VPP), which has four MLAs in the Meghalaya Assembly, got recognition as a state party, a senior Election Commission of India (ECI) official said on Monday.
The recognition was based on a review of the VPP’s poll performance in the recently concluded assembly elections, he said.
ECI Under Secretary Manish Kumar said, “I am directed to state that on the basis of a review of poll performance, the Commission vide its letter dated April 10, 2023, granted recognition to the Voice of the People Party as a state party in Meghalaya under the provisions of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968.”
As requested, a reserved symbol of the winnower (a device used for separating chaff from the grain) was allotted, he added.
He said a notification in this regard will be issued in due course.
VPP president Ardent Basaiawmoit welcomed the decision, saying, “We are happy with the ECI recognition and we will keep on working for the welfare of the people of the state.”
