Meghalaya: Mob beats Bangladeshi national to death in Garo Hills

Tura: Bangladeshi national Monirul Hussain, 43, was killed after locals near Purakhasia under the South West Garo Hills brutally thrashed him for illegally entering India.

As per reports, the incident took place late evening on May 1.

The BSF personnel near the Bangladeshi border had reported sightings of at least three persons who they felt had crossed the border during the night. However, they could not be found by the security forces who said that the three took advantage of the darkness to make their way in.

Hussain made his way into Purakhasia, where he was brutally thrashed by the mob after he was caught.

“We were informed about the incident only later and rushed to the spot to intervene. We were able to take him out of the place before bringing him back to the PS. He had suffered multiple injuries, including to the head. An ambulance was arranged and he was rushed to the Tura Civil Hospital (TCH) late last night. However this morning at about 7:40 AM, he succumbed to his injuries,” said a highly placed police source from West Garo Hills.

Before being moved to the TCH, Hussain stated that he entered the country to buy ganja (marijuana) and he came alone as his other friends did not enter and stayed back in Bangladesh.

This is the second such case of forced entry by Bangladeshi nationals into India in the past 3 days. Earlier, two other Bangladeshi nationals, who had entered the country, were apprehended by BSF men before being handed over to the police. These two have been sent to judicial custody yesterday, May 1. That entry too had been made through the Purakhasia side.

