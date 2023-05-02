Tura: A ten-year-old boy from the town of Williamnagar was run over in a freak accident this morning leading to his death.
As per police reports the incident took place at around 9 am. The 10-year-old apparently got down from a vehicle on his way to school when, while trying to cross the road, he was hit by another vehicle that ran over him.
The vehicle involved in the incident was immediately detained and the driver of the vehicle was arrested.
“Family members of the boy were just behind him when the accident took place. He was immediately rushed to the Williamnagar Civil Hospital though due to the extent of his injuries, he succumbed,” informed SP of East Garo Hills, Siddharth Ambedkar.
A case has been registered in the matter.
