Load shedding to continue, hope for good rains: Meghalaya CM

Shillong: Living in Meghalaya and hoping for an end to incessant load shedding? Look at the skies and hope for rain because that is the only way you will get relief.

In a media interaction, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma explained that the inability to carry out ‘scattered’ load shedding during January, February, March, and April has led to the current status of long hours of load shedding.

“We had elections, and because of the election procedures, the Election Commission and many other factors, we could not have the kind of scattered load shedding we normally have,” mentioned Sangma.

Because of this, we are seeing the load shedding of the last three, four months in April and May, he added.

The CM claimed that they’ve been able to maintain things to a certain level. “The reformation within the MeECL has also started, and we will see that through this year, many reforms will take place,” stated Sangma.

According to the CM, the only respite people would get is once ‘we see good rainfall.’

Furthermore, Sangma appealed to the citizens that this was a tough time and urged citizens to bear it.

“We are working towards minimising the discomfort that you’re having by managing the timings of the different load shedding in different areas based on the weather pattern. So we urge citizens to bear with the different challenges that we’re facing,” urged the CM.

He added, “And let me assure the citizens that this may be one of the most difficult times for the power sector. But as we move along, we will see in the coming months and years, the situation will not be as extreme as we are seeing in this month. And you’ll see a vast improvement because there’s a lot of work happening behind the scenes, and we’ll see the results of that in the coming days. So post this phase, we don’t expect such an extreme phase to come in future.”

