Shillong: Meghalaya BJP state president Ernest Mawrie, on Monday, explained that since the national president JP Nadda’s term has been extended till June 2024, no party election can be held until the centre announces it.

The BJP president in Meghalaya clarified that the need for a party election to select a new president, as demanded by BJP MLA AL Hek before, is Hek’s personal opinion and not the party’s official stance.

“My term ended this year. During a meeting of the National Executive Committee held in Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced the extension of JP Nadda’s term till June 24, 2024. Until and unless the centre announces the election for the national president we cannot hold elections. BJP MLA Hek’s statement is wrong,” said Mawrie.

Mawrie recalled how Hek was party president from 2003-2006, a term that lasted three years and not two.

While denying Hek’s claim about the TMC merging with the BJP, Mawrie said “as a party we’re not aware” of such a possibility.

When questioned about the obvious discrepancies between the statements of members of the BJP party, Mawrie stated that it was the result of the members’ individual aspirations.

“In the near future, we will direct members to abstain from speaking against the party to the press,” said Mawrie. He also added that each minister would be directed to speak only for the department he is responsible for.

When asked if they will issue a showcause, Mawrie said they are waiting for directions from Delhi and the issue remains to be seen.

Stressing on the need for clarity of communication between the centre and the state, Mawrie said that the party welcomes “anyone interested to join BJP”.

