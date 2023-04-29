Shillong: The North East Regetta 2023 kicked off on Saturday with Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh inaugurating the event at the pristine Umiam Watersports Complex.

The five-day event is set to witness more than 100 participants from over 10 states across India, including 12 clubs. Teams from Indian Army and Naval Services are also taking part in the 5-day racing spectacle.

Northeast Regetta 2023 at Umiam Watersports Complex, Meghalaya

North East Regetta 2023 is a project that is launched by the tourism department in collaboration with Umiam Sailors Club, the first club of its kind in Meghalaya. This Regatta has been held with an aim to promote sailing and other activities related to diving, parasailing, among others.

During an interview with EastMojo, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said, “We not only have national talents but are capable of producing international talents in this particular sport. Meghalaya aspires to host water sports at the national level in the years to come. An event of this stature will motivate our young generation to excel in this sport.”

“We will also be introducing a yacht here and lake cruise so that such activities accelerate the pace of tourism in the state,” Lyngdoh said.

Meghalaya tourism minister Paul Lyngdoh at Northeast Regatta

Colonel Vivek Kalavat, head of Technical Committee, lauded the state government for the enthusiasm shown to organise the event for the first time.

When asked if the weather is favourable for the sailors, Colonel Kalavat said, “In the past few days we have noticed that the weather keeps changing. The sailors who are technically good will try to take advantage of the wind. And if there is rain and wind it is even more fun for the sailors.”

North East Regetta 2023 inaugurated on Saturday by Meghalaya tourism minister Paul Lyngdoh

Alekya Condoo from Secunderabad Sailing Club said she is impressed with the organisers for doing a great job in selecting a beautiful venue. “It’s really interesting and challenging and hopefully it’ll be fun,” said Condoo.

Condoo and the other sailors from various clubs are also looking forward to the concert that has been organised at Umiam.

Boats set sail at Umiam Watersports Complex in Meghalaya

The regatta would witness exciting boat races along with electrifying music concerts on April 29 and 30, featuring a diverse lineup of local, national, and international artistes to make it a high-octane event. With nature in bounty, there are nature excursions, food and flea markets, a tour package for sailors and tourists, paintball, camping spots, and the introduction of river cruise boats at picturesque Umiam.

Today’s concert will feature thrilling K-Pop artiste Kim Woojin from South Korea as the headliner, while Day 2 will showcase Delhi-based band Twin Strings as the headlining act. Some other equally brilliant and diverse artistes like Lynx, Ricaa Stella, Banrap, Rum & Monkeys, LB3, Young Natee, Larger Than 90, and DJ Favian are also lined up.

The opening ceremony was also graced by Titosstarwell Chyne, Chief Executive Officer, Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council; L.R Bishnoi, Director General of Police; Dr. Vijay Kumar D, Commissioner and Secretary, Govt. of Meghalaya; Cyril V Diengdoh, Director of Tourism and Lt. Col. Alok Yadav, Technical Director, Umiam Sailing Club.

