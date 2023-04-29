Ampati: At least one person was killed and two others injured, including one critically, after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident early this morning in the South West Garo Hills (SWGH) district.
Interestingly, the vehicle, which had 3 occupants, was carrying an illegal load of timber when it met with an accident.
As per reports, the incident took place near Jelbongpara Salbari under Ampati PS limits during the early hours of this morning, Apr 29. While the reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained, the driver of the vehicle, identified as one Gulzar Hussain from the Mankachar area under the South Salmara district in Assam.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
His brother, Omar Faruq, who was with him at the time, suffered grievous injuries to his person and was rushed to the Tura Civil Hospital for further treatment. The last occupant, who only suffered minor injuries, Sahinur Islam, was treated at the Ampati Civil Hospital in the district. While Sahinur is said to be safe, the condition of Faruq is still critical.
While the police could not confirm the reason for the incident, they believe the vehicle was over-speeding which may have led to it losing control and toppling over. An investigation into the incident has been launched.
Also Read | Experts document four cave fishes for the first time in Meghalaya
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- 1 dead, 2 injured after illegal timber vehicle turns turtle in Garo Hills
- Can Chakma Council elections help BJP make inroads in Mizoram?
- Meghalaya: Northeast Regatta sets sail at Shillong’s Umiam Lake
- Assam Cabinet fixes parameters for appraisal of DCs
- Harsh timings, selective streaming ensures few will watch Indian Women’s League
- Amartya Sen’s lawyers move court over Visva Bharati eviction notice