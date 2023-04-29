Ampati: At least one person was killed and two others injured, including one critically, after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident early this morning in the South West Garo Hills (SWGH) district.

Interestingly, the vehicle, which had 3 occupants, was carrying an illegal load of timber when it met with an accident.

As per reports, the incident took place near Jelbongpara Salbari under Ampati PS limits during the early hours of this morning, Apr 29. While the reason for the accident is yet to be ascertained, the driver of the vehicle, identified as one Gulzar Hussain from the Mankachar area under the South Salmara district in Assam.

His brother, Omar Faruq, who was with him at the time, suffered grievous injuries to his person and was rushed to the Tura Civil Hospital for further treatment. The last occupant, who only suffered minor injuries, Sahinur Islam, was treated at the Ampati Civil Hospital in the district. While Sahinur is said to be safe, the condition of Faruq is still critical.

While the police could not confirm the reason for the incident, they believe the vehicle was over-speeding which may have led to it losing control and toppling over. An investigation into the incident has been launched.

