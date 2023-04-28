Meghalaya reports first COVID-19 death: Health Minister Lyngdoh

Shillong: Meghalaya health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Friday informed that the state recorded a fresh COVID-19 death after 2022 on Friday. The casualty has been reported from West Garo Hills district.
Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said following the recent death due to coronavirus infection, the health department has decided the immediate implementation of all precautionary measures.
“People should be cautious but we don’t want the public to panic unnecessarily,” said Lyngdoh.
There are a total of 17 active cases in Meghalaya which include 5 cases from East Khasi Hills, 10 from Garo Hills and 2 from West Jaintia Hills districts respectively.
“The numbers are under control and there is no sign that it would lead to a pandemic-like situation. However, we request the public to adhere to Covid-19 protocols so that we can prevent the situation from getting worse,” she added.
Lyngdoh said a meeting was also held with principal secretary of Health Department Sampath Kumar and secretary of Health Department Ramkumar S to discuss the state’s COVID preparedness.
She said, “Anyone with symptoms should immediately visit the testing centres available at all block levels.” Citizens travelling from places with high positivity rates have been requested to take all the precautionary measures, she said.
Concerning the availability of vaccines, the health minister said, “The department will be sitting for a meeting with the chief minister on Monday to discuss all the issues concerning the COVID infection,” Lyngdoh said.
