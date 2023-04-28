Meghalaya: AIR Williamnagar to get FM service 

TURA: The All India Radio (AIR), Williamnagar in East Garo Hills will be among those having FM services from tomorrow, April 28 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a total of 91 100W FM transmitters across the country.

An event to celebrate this occasion is being organised in the premises of AIR Williamnagar which will be graced by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. Many prominent persons from Williamnagar including senior Government officers & dignitaries are likely to be present at AIR Williamnagar during the inauguration.

The transmitter will be operating on FM frequency 100.1 MHz & will bring to the people a bouquet of various programmes of entertainment and education. The 100W Transmitter is expected to be heard in around 400 Sq. km area & benefitting thousands of listeners in the town & nearby villages.

