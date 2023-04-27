Shillong: The Meghalaya Tourism department in collaboration with the Umiam Sailing Club is all set to organize the exciting Northeast Regatta from April 29 to May 2 at the Umiam Watersports Complex.

The five-day event will be organised to promote water sports in the state, enhance tourism, put the location on the world sailing map, produce medallists, and empower youth by creating job opportunities and encouraging participation in workshops.

Northeast Regatta will witness 80 participants from over 10 states across India, that includes 12 clubs during this five-day racing extravaganza.

Teams from Indian Army and Naval services along with Uday Foundation team, which is the first and only sailing NGO from India, will be actively taking part.

The event will include boat race, as well as music and cultural events, nature excursions, food and flea markets, a tour package for sailors and tourists, paintball, camping spots, and the introduction of river cruise boats in Umiam.

The event is open to any club, team or individuals from the country and is expected to attract approximately 80-100 sailors from 12 clubs, including Army and Navy teams and 6 Class Associations.

The water sports event will be inaugurated by Meghalaya Tourism Minister Bah Paul Lyngdoh while Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will grace on April 30 to cheer the participants.

The registration of the event has started from April 24.

Besides, there will be an electrifying public concert on April 29 and 30, featuring a diverse lineup of local, national, and international artistes. Each performer will bring their unique beats to the stage, making it an unforgettable experience for music lovers.

The concert will feature K-Pop artiste Kim Woojin and Delhi-based band Twin Strings. Also, there are other incredible artistes lined up, including Lynx, Ricaa Stella, Banrap, Rum & Monkeys, LB3, Young Natee, Larger Than 90, and DJ Favian, and many more.

These concerts promise to be a mesmerizing experience that will leave one spellbound with their distinct yet divergent sounds.

The entry to these concerts is entirely free.

