Shillong: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) West Jaintia Hills District Unit in Meghalaya on Thursday alleged harassment by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Amlarem.

The pressure group claimed that the BSF had set up a base camp in Amlarem instead of Muktapur, which is closer to the India-Bangladesh international border. The KSU met with Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Thursday to apprise him of the difficulties met by residents due to the base camp.

During the meeting, the KSU submitted a letter appealing to the deputy chief minister, who is also in charge of roads, to look into the poor condition of the Jowai bypass.

Leningrad Tariang, General Secretary of KSU West Jaintia Hills District Unit, spoke to reporters and stated that the BSF personnel have been creating difficulties for residents by checking their goods whenever they return from the market.

He also accused the personnel of taking goods like rice and other basic essentials for themselves.

The organization claims to have raised these issues with the district administration six months ago but to no avail, leading them to seek the intervention of the deputy chief minister.

The KSU has submitted a memorandum to the PWD minister, urging him to repair the dilapidated Jowai bypass, which has caused massive traffic jams due to the presence of huge potholes.

Tynsong has reportedly assured the union that immediate action will be taken to look into the BSF camp matter. He has also informed them that work orders have been issued to repair the road by May.

