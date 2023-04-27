Shillong: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) West Jaintia Hills District Unit in Meghalaya on Thursday alleged harassment by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Amlarem.
The pressure group claimed that the BSF had set up a base camp in Amlarem instead of Muktapur, which is closer to the India-Bangladesh international border. The KSU met with Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Thursday to apprise him of the difficulties met by residents due to the base camp.
During the meeting, the KSU submitted a letter appealing to the deputy chief minister, who is also in charge of roads, to look into the poor condition of the Jowai bypass.
Leningrad Tariang, General Secretary of KSU West Jaintia Hills District Unit, spoke to reporters and stated that the BSF personnel have been creating difficulties for residents by checking their goods whenever they return from the market.
He also accused the personnel of taking goods like rice and other basic essentials for themselves.
The organization claims to have raised these issues with the district administration six months ago but to no avail, leading them to seek the intervention of the deputy chief minister.
The KSU has submitted a memorandum to the PWD minister, urging him to repair the dilapidated Jowai bypass, which has caused massive traffic jams due to the presence of huge potholes.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Tynsong has reportedly assured the union that immediate action will be taken to look into the BSF camp matter. He has also informed them that work orders have been issued to repair the road by May.
Also Read | Meghalaya: Power cuts set to increase in Garo Hills? DC clarifies
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- AFC U-17 qualifiers: Manipur’s Sibani dazzles in India’s win over Kyrgyz Republic
- Assam cops rescue Bongaigaon man from ‘kidnapper wife’ in Tripura
- Meghalaya: Khasi Students’ Union demands removal of BSF base camp
- Assam’s Dimasa National Liberation Army signs peace pact with govt
- Nagaland govt to interpret Art 371A; form panel for new Municipal Act
- Tripura: Woman kills husband; surrenders before police