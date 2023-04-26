Shillong: Meghalaya, also known as the ‘Cancer Capital’, is set to witness a transformation with the upcoming Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Mawdiangdiang, Shillong.

The state-of-the-art 252-bed facility, comprising all three branches of oncology – Surgical, Medical and Radiation Oncology, is expected to become the centre for cancer treatment in the entire northeast region of India.

The seven-floor building, constructed by Indian Multinational conglomerate Company Larsen & Toubro (L&T), was completed in December last year. The RCC is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, and the construction work was delayed due to the COVID pandemic and the current global crisis, leading to some delays in receiving equipment, especially those that came by sea.

The Regional Cancer Centre at NEIGRIHMS is a composite unit having all three branches of oncology – Surgical, Medical and Radiation Oncology.

According to Dr Nalin Mehta, NEIGRIHMS Director, during an interview on Tuesday, most of the equipment has now arrived, and the work is almost complete. The NEIGRIHMS administration is ensuring that everything is in place before a grand inauguration, which is expected to be done by the Prime Minister.

“There was a little delay in handing over because of various constraints starting from the delay in the project because of COVID and eventually getting some equipment especially some that came by sea owing to the current global crisis. But now things are on track and we are hoping to have everything said and done by probably the end of May,” informed Dr Mehta.

Dr Mehta added that the contractors wanted to repair a few snack points but now they are finishing and are almost done and hope to have it operationalized soon and officially inaugurated.

He also informed that some high-end equipment has arrived the trials are being run and a few patients are also being looked after especially in radiation oncology or radiotherapy otherwise as it is known.

The RCC will be operationalized phase-wise, starting with a few beds and then increasing them as they acquire more manpower. The recruitment process was carried out phase-wise alongside acquiring the equipment, and NEIGRIHMS has already recruited nursing staff and technicians. However, additional staff will be required for the Regional Cancer Centre, and the recruitment process is ongoing, with a rolling advertisement that will be valid for the entire year.

The Institution is hoping that the functionality of the Centre will be done phase-wise and that all services can’t be fully 100% operationalized in one go. They aim to go floor by floor or maybe a few numbers of beds and then increase them as and how they get their manpower.

Dr Mehta emphasized that the recruitment process is time-consuming, and they will strictly adhere to the recruitment rules, ensuring that quality is not compromised. Additionally, there is a crisis of doctors due to some leaving for greener pastures, but NEIGRIHMS has already concluded one round of recruitment and is conducting a rolling recruitment process.

“Simultaneously we are also holding assessment promotion interviews for the existing faculty so they are also due now so both the process is on recruitment and promotion,” informed Dr Mehta.

Apart from the Regional Cancer Centre, NEIGRIHMS has constructed a medical college, nursing college, and guest house as part of the project.

