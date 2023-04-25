Tura: West Garo Hills (WGH) deputy commissioner Jagdish Chelani on Tuesday turned down rumours of an increase in load shedding timings in the district in light of rumours circulating on social media.

The clarification came amidst a note being circulated through social media which showed the timings to have been increased from the current 10 to 12 hours.

“I can confirm that there will be no increase in timings of load shedding from the present 10 hours. What is circulating online is fake. However, as far as timings go, there may be a tweak as I have suggested a shorter period of load shedding during peak business hours,” the DC clarified when contacted.

Garo Hills has been going through one of the driest patches in the history of the region with rains giving the entire area a miss. Continued load shedding has only added to the woes of the people.

