Shillong: The Meghalaya Election Department is preparing for the adjourned Sohiong polls scheduled for May 10, and has been working closely with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Election Commission.
The General Elections in Sohiong were adjourned after the unfortunate passing of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate HDR Lyngdoh on February 20, 2023. The General Elections in Meghalaya were held on February 27.
According to Meghalaya’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), FR Kharkongor, the election department has received five companies from the MHA and the Election Commission of India.
Kharkongor also stated that about 60 arms have been deposited, and there have been five cases registered under CrPC 107, with 24 people being bound down under the preventive section.
The CEO added that three nakas are currently operational in the area, and eight non-available warrants have been executed. Sector officers and zonal officers have been visiting polling stations, preparing for the upcoming election. There are a total of five candidates contesting from the Sohiong constituency, including S Osborne Kharjana (INC), Samlin Malngiang (NPP), Sandondor Ryntathiang (HSPDP), Seraph Eric Kharbuki (BJP), Stodingstar Thabah (AITC), and Synshar Kupar Roy Lyngdoh Thabah (UDP).
Kharkongor stated, “As of now, preparations are ongoing, and we have had a detailed review meeting with the District Election Officer, the Returning officer, and the police machinery. In terms of electioneering, it is not very high intensity though.”
The entire constituency has been divided into two sectors and six zones, with the CEO conducting inspections of polling stations. Sohiong has approximately 63 polling stations and an electorate of about 34,000 plus. In terms of the area, it is quite large, spreading from the border with Ri-Bhoi district right up to the border of Eastern West Khasi Hills, Mairang.
The election department has not received any complaints in terms of moral code violations. Kharkongor stated, “We’ll be having to webcast this time, as was done for the general election. 60% of the polling stations will be covered under webcast, and they’ll be monitored online.”
So far, no seizure has been made, and neither any official complaint has been received from any political party or citizen.
