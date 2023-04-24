Guwahati: The Meghalaya government has adopted a unique approach to implement the Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), a scheme that aims to strengthen the public health infrastructure across all levels.
PM-ABHIM is a centrally sponsored scheme under the National Health Mission that focuses on developing the capacities of health systems and institutions by making sure that they are equipped to respond effectively to current and future pandemics.
The state government will empower the Village Health Councils (VHCs) by allocating subcentre construction works, enabling them to take charge of their own health infrastructure projects under the scheme.
The formation of VHCs by the government is envisioned as a community institution that will aid in mobilising action on health and nutrition issues and serve as a critical link between the state health systems and community members.
The VHCs will also be responsible for generating demand for healthcare services, leading awareness campaigns, facilitating local problem-solving and implementing health infrastructure projects.
Ramkumar S, Mission Director of NHM, highlighted the benefits of involving the community in assessment, construction, and maintenance, which promotes ownership, encourages public health service use, and fosters health-seeking behaviour among the people.
The VHC general body comprises the male and female heads of all households, while the executive committee is composed of 10-20 elected members from the village. The workers and teachers of ASHAs and agandwadi are permanent members of the VHC.
