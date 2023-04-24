Tura: At least four persons were injured after a out of control truck collided with a Santro car in the Lower Chitoktak area on the outskirts of the town of Tura.

The incident occurred this evening at about 6:37 PM with locals from the Rongkhon and Lower Chitoktak areas rushing to the spot to assist those injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the truck, which apparently had a failed break, was speeding down towards Rongkhon while the Santro, which had 5 occupants, was on its way towards Tura. The speeding truck hit the car before falling into a small gorge near the transformer at Lower Chitoktak.

The truck on its way into the accident tore some of the overhead electrical wires.

Upon impact, the driver of the car, who had luckily braked his car just prior to impact, suffered an injury to the head and within about 2 minutes of the incident was carried by locals in a Tura Christian Hospital ambulance that was below the incident spot, to the nearest hospital for treatment.

“One of the persons in the truck that lost control jumped before the truck fell off the road. He suffered severe injuries while the driver and another helper suffered injuries as well, though of a less severe extent. The car occupants stopped their car just in time or we would have seen a greater tragedy,” informed one of the eye witnesses.

The DC of WGH, Jagdish Chellani was informed of the incident and immediately coordinated efforts to ensure those that were injured were taken for medical care. A police team along with an ambulance reached the spot within 15 minutes of the incident but the locals by then had ensured all those injured were taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

The other occupants of the car, who sustained minor injuries, were later also taken for a preliminary check up. Updates on the condition of those injured is yet to be available.

