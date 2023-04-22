Shillong: The Shillong-Dawki road project has been marred by several controversies, including slow construction and the recent landslide which killed two people.
Speaking about the controversies, Deputy Chief Minister in charge of PWD (Roads) Prestone Tynsong said if there are any issues in the project, people can file a police complaint.
Informing that the NHIDCL is responsible for completing the project and that the state government has done everything from its side, including acquiring and handing over the land needed for the project.
When asked about NHIDCL’s performance, he said necessary instructions have been given to the NHIDCL for the project.
The Government on Friday also held a review meeting with the top bosses of NHIDCL regarding the project.
Tynsong said the NHIDCL is facing a challenge because they quoted prices far below the estimated amount while participating in the tender process. “They have quoted 31-32% less than the estimated amount which is illogical. This is the reason all these things are happening now,” he added.
The ARSS Infrastructure Projects Ltd won the bid to implement package II of the Shillong-Dawki Road Project at Rs 210 crore. This package entails improvement or widening to a two-lane project with a paved shoulder on a 26-km stretch of road, which includes the landslide-hit portion, till Pynursla.
Earlier, Congress came down heavily on the NPP-led MDA 2.0 Government for allegedly trying to “protect the culprits” of illegal stone excavation. The party demanded the immediate transfer of the officers concerned and compensation from the NHIDCL and the government for the families of the two victims.
Two people were crushed to death, while nine sustained injuries after a boulder fell on two vehicles.
