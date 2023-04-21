Shillong: Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh has expressed over the heatwave that has enveloped several parts of the state.
The health minister, during an interaction with the media on Thursday, said the department is focused to address the issue by chalking out measures to minimise the impact during the heat wave.
Ampareen Lyngdoh said that the department has sent advisories to Deputy Commissioners to forward to schools and institutions to ensure that children do not expose themselves unduly to sunshine and outdoor activities.
“So far there have been no alarming cases and things are under control,” she added.
Meanwhile, several departments have been asked to immediately conduct awareness programmes and workshops with students at various levels to discuss the effects of global warming.
“The government has ordered the closure of schools or the next two or three days in certain parts of the state as a precautionary measure,” Lyngdoh added.
She said the government is also exploring the possibility of propagating carbon-free farming and industrial practices. “The government is also trying to ensure that forest cover is adequately maintained in the state,” she said.
“In fact, Meghalaya is doing very well on all of these fronts. We’re not lagging far behind as per the national average. And these kinds of programs and awareness campaigns will enable Meghalaya to also participate actively to fight against climate change and global warming,” Lyngdoh said.
