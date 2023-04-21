Meghalaya govt to go to court after Harijan Committee rejects proposal

Shillong: A day after the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) rejected the relocation proposal (blueprint) of the government, terming the same as “incomplete, unsuitable, unprepared, unfair and undemocratic,” Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the Government would submit an affidavit in Court.

Tynsong, who also received the letter from Harijan Panchayat Committee rejecting the proposal, said that as per their letter, they don’t even want to sit and discuss the matter.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“Since the direction had come from the High Court that we need to sort it out, will be able to only say much after we send the affidavit to the Court,” he said.

When asked about allegations that the government had not fulfilled the 8-point demand, Tynsong said that it is not possible for the Government to do everything.

It may be mentioned that HPC is demanding a 200 square metre plot of land for each family besides Rs 20 lakh per unit.

“ How can we consider. From Day one, I had told them that we will have a blueprint acceptable to both the parties,” Tynsong said. He added that it is not easy to get a plot of land and that they were given a wonderful location in European Ward. “I have nothing to say and from the Government side, we will file the affidavit in the Court,” Tynsong said

Asking how can residents of the colony be settled for 160 years, he said, “Is it correct and justified? If they want to fight, let them fight in the Court.”

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The HPC maintains that there are serious lacunae and sweeping and undesirable conclusions in the approach and attitude of the High-Level Committee of the Meghalaya government. They alleged that the “entire exercise is an ill-founded relocation theory, which actually compels the resident citizens of Punjabi Lane to forego their rights, title, and interest over whatever small land portion in the colony and to accept the prison cells-like accommodation being offered” in the proposed blueprint.

Also Read | Meghalaya issues precautionary advisory against heatwave

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









