Meghalaya: FIR registered after PHE Minister's name used to defraud people

Shillong: PHE Minister Marcuise Marak announced on Thursday that an FIR had been registered in the case of an individual attempting to defraud people using his name. Marak was travelling when the incident occurred.
The culprit had created two bogus social media profiles on Facebook and Instagram in his name, and the impersonator was utilising his identity to solicit money and sensitive information from various individuals.
Marak stated that his son, Tengrik M Sangma, had promptly lodged a formal complaint with the Sadar Police Station at Police Bazar in Shillong regarding the issue on April 15.
Marak said, “I learned from the police that these are the same people who had cheated individuals by posing as the former Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh. The perpetrators had given various accounts to different people, some of which were from Gurgaon, Assam, and even Leh Ladakh.”
Police are trying to locate them, but most of their IP addresses are indicating different locations.
Marak further mentioned that some people believed it was the minister and even agreed to transfer money via GPay, but the transfer was fortunately unsuccessful.
He said, “They should be arrested and charged. There should be a trial since the police claim that the main culprits are defrauding many people.”
