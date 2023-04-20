Meghalaya: Assembly Speaker holds meeting on building construction

Shillong: Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker Thomas A. Sangma on Thursday chaired a meeting of the High Powered Committee on the construction of the new Assembly Building at Mawdiangdiang.
The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Deputy Speaker, Timothy D Shira, Legislators Charles Pyngrope, Lahkmen Rymbui, and Banteidor Lyngdoh, Chief Secretary, DP Wahlang, Commissioner & Secretary, Meghalaya Assembly, Dr Andrew Simons and other government officials.
After the meeting, the Assembly Speaker informed that the HPC meet was held to give administrative approval to the new design of the dome and financial approval for the increased scope of work.
The Assembly Speaker stated that the new design for the Assembly Building dome has been approved by IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati and that construction work will now proceed.
The Speaker added that the HPC approved the new dome design and provided financial approval for the increased scope of work.
“After Eid work will resume in full swing,” the Speaker said.
He also informed that the HPC has appointed a Programme Monitoring Committee (PMC) in accordance with the observations made by IIT Guwahati in their report on the collapse of the dome.
Furthermore, the PWD and PMC have been instructed to simultaneously look at the second phase of construction, as per the Speaker’s announcement.
