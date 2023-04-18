Shillong: Minister-in-charge Rakkam Sangma has announced that a directive has been issued to schools in West Garo Hills District and South Garo Hills District to shut down between April 19 and 24 owing to heatwave conditions.

On Tuesday, the Meteorological Department recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius in Tura, while the IMD Shillong department reported higher temperatures of 37 degree Celsius in Resubelpara and Baghmara.

The worst affected area is the West Garo Hills District.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills district issued an advisory declaring that all primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary school activities in the district will remain closed during the day (8:00 am to 3:00 pm) from April 19 to April 24 due to the massive surge in temperature.

“However, evening/night schools will remain functional. The safety and well-being of students, teachers, and staff are of utmost importance in view of the heat wave conditions in the district. The risk of heat stroke, dehydration, and other heat-related illnesses cannot be ignored. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, all concerned authorities, including the District School Education Officer, are directed to ensure strict compliance with this order. The heat wave conditions in the district are a matter of concern, and the advisory is issued to mitigate the potential risks associated with it,” the advisory stated.

