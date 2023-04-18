Shillong: The Meghalaya High Court has asked the state government to file an affidavit indicating the steps taken and proposed to be taken to ease the traffic congestion in Shillong.
A division bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee said this while hearing a PIL on the matter on Monday.
“The state’s affidavit should indicate the plans to be implemented over the next few months, those over the next few years and the long-term goals taking into consideration the rate of increase of private cars and vehicular traffic, the burgeoning tourism industry and the available space,” the bench said.
The order stated that several months back, the state had indicated that most of the parents of school-going children in the city had agreed to opt for their wards being ferried to schools by bus, provided the state government took the responsibility of running such a service.
“Indeed, it was indicated that about 50 to 60 buses were being acquired for such a purpose. However, nothing seems to have been implemented in this regard,” the court said.
The court also said that there were other long-term and short-term plans which had been tentatively indicated, particularly following suggestions by the IIM, Shillong and by a foreign agency engaged by the state for such a purpose.
“Again, nothing appears to have come of it apart from a ropeway being planned, and that too, for tourism purposes,” it added.
The next hearing of the case will be held on May 3.
