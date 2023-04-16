Williamnagar: The Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) on Saturday held a public rally in the town of Williamnagar over the demand for a separate Garoland state.

The meeting was held at the Rongrenggre School playground and was attended by Nokmas, sordars, senior members of the GSMC as well as the Garo National Council’s lone MDC and Deputy CEM, Nikman Marak along with a large number of supporters from around the Williamnagar area.

Speaking after the meeting, Nikman said that a resolution has been taken in their midst to push forward for the creation of a separate Garoland state.

“We will demand that a resolution is undertaken in the next Assembly session to bifurcate the state into Garoland and Khasiland. We have been supported by prominent NGOs of East Garo Hills and we will continue our demand until it is met by the state. We will put this forward to the government to fulfil our demand,” said Nikman.

Slogans seeking a separate state for the Garos were heard during the rally by those that gathered in support of the demand.

The meeting was held in the afternoon today, Apr 15.

