Williamnagar: The Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) on Saturday held a public rally in the town of Williamnagar over the demand for a separate Garoland state.
The meeting was held at the Rongrenggre School playground and was attended by Nokmas, sordars, senior members of the GSMC as well as the Garo National Council’s lone MDC and Deputy CEM, Nikman Marak along with a large number of supporters from around the Williamnagar area.
Speaking after the meeting, Nikman said that a resolution has been taken in their midst to push forward for the creation of a separate Garoland state.
“We will demand that a resolution is undertaken in the next Assembly session to bifurcate the state into Garoland and Khasiland. We have been supported by prominent NGOs of East Garo Hills and we will continue our demand until it is met by the state. We will put this forward to the government to fulfil our demand,” said Nikman.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Slogans seeking a separate state for the Garos were heard during the rally by those that gathered in support of the demand.
The meeting was held in the afternoon today, Apr 15.
Also Read | NH-62: Decades on, nightmare for South Gao Hills residents continues
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Owning houseplants can boost mental health. Here’s how to pick the right one
- Meghalaya: GSMC holds rally over Garoland state
- Active Covid cases in country climb to 57,542
- Risk of heart disease lower when obesity is due to genetics: study
- Book review: ‘Knot of Juggernaut’ is a sincere attempt by an important poet
- UGC drops cap on contractual faculty for autonomous colleges