Williamnagar: The Achik Organization for Social Welfare (AOSW) has expressed its anger against Williamnagar MLA and PHE minister, Marcuise Marak after it was discovered that one of the projects that were shown completed in his report card in the run-up to the polls, is actually not even half done.

The project in question is the Dobetkolgre to Apotgittim submersible bridge under the Williamnagar constituency and was undertaken under the SRWP 2018-2022 (Convergence).

“We condemn the MLA for fooling the people of Williamnagar prior to voting in the recently concluded elections. He has included Dobetkolgre to Apotgittim submersible bridge among completed projects in serial number 7. The people of the area, after seeing the report card, have now begun to complain as the work is not even half complete,” said AOSW general secretary, Premier Sangma.

Sangma called the act of the MLA a distortion and misrepresentation for the sake of votes at a time when people were busy assessing candidates.

“If our leader is distorting facts and the public for his own political benefits then he is not concerned for voters and the act only shows that we are in the midst of corruption by the MLA,” added Sangma.

AOSW claimed that though it is too late for the MLA to now redact his statement, the shock that the voters feel after the completion of elections is palpable.

“The report card is deceptive and was released late into the election run-up so it could not be countered. We have personally been to the project site and can tell you that it is far from complete as can be seen by the pictures. We stand for the people and their interest and the people needed to see the truth of what the MLA promised and what he delivered,” asserted Premier.

