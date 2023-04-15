Shillong: The Meghalaya Government could make mathematics a compulsory subject in the SSLC exams.
Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma said the state faces a shortage of science and math teachers and for the last 20 years, math has been an optional subject in class X exams.
“In my opinion, it is time to review. We will decide on the matter and I think math should be made a compulsory subject as going to higher studies without Maths is going nowhere and children will face a crisis in future,” he said.
Stating that providing quality education is the government’s priority and there will be no compromise on it, he added that the state’s students must be equipped with knowledge and confidence as they move ahead in life.
“We are also in the process to review the syllabus at par with the CBSE system so that our children are second to none,” he said.
When asked about the poor infrastructure in the Government-owned schools, he said the Government is soon going to float a tender for the renovation of 117 LP School buildings even as he added that MDA 2.0 will continue the exercise of renovating the schools initiated during the tenure of the previous MDA Government.
He also requested the MLAs to adopt some schools or keep some funds from their MLA schemes for the renovation of the schools in their respective constituencies even though he added that the children will only get encouragement to study harder when the surroundings and their school buildings are neat and tidy.
It may be mentioned that there are several schools, especially in Garo Hills which are in dilapidated condition and only time would say if Government can improve the infrastructure in the Government schools.
