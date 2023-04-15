TURA: The 71st Anniversary of the GHADC, better known as ‘Council Day’ was on Friday observed in a grand function at the District Auditorium in Tura.
The programme which began at 1 PM was attended by Rongara-Siju MLA Rakkam A Sangma as the Chief Guest in the presence of a host of other dignitaries of whom included West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Jagadish Chelani, GHADC CEM A R Marak, Deputy CEM Nikman Ch Marak, Civil Works EM N S Marak besides school students and the general public.
Speaking on the occasion, Rongara-Siju MLA Rakkam A Sangma, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion reminded the gathering of how the GHADC was given under the Sixth Schedule to protect the culture, customs and traditions of the indigenous A’chiks and highlighted its importance and need for protection.
He urged the gathering as well as the employees of the GHADC to work for the betterment of the GHADC adding, the state government was with them all the way.
“If anyone were to downplay the importance of the GHADC, them I would say that it is an injustice to the A’chik tribe, the state and the people in general. So let us all work hard for its protection and preservation,” he said.
The other highlights of the celebration included a song by popular Garo band ‘Da Suraka’, song by students of Stephen Memorial, Musical recitation by students of Montfort School, Tura, short skit by students of Tura Public School, song by students of Christian Girls Higher Secondary School and a Wangal Dance by Do’kaku Arts and Culture Association.
