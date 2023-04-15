Meghalaya gears up to host precursor meeting of G20 Summit

Shillong: Meghalaya is preparing to host the Precursor Meeting of the Space Economy Leaders’ Meet (SELM) of the G20 Summit on April 17 and 18. The event will be held at the Marriott Hotel in Shillong and will be attended by 28 diplomats from various countries, as well as more than 100 delegates, including technocrats.
The city of Shillong has undergone a facelift, and several roads have been repaired in preparation for the event. During a press conference on Saturday, principal secretary of the planning department Shakeel Ahammad, ISRO director N Sudheer Kumar, and Commissioner Secretary of the planning department Joram Beda announced that the state’s cultural heritage will also be showcased at the event.
The principal secretary highlighted that the event will provide an opportunity for the state to showcase its unique culture, natural beauty, cuisine, cleanliness, and hospitality. He emphasized that high-level delegates coming to Meghalaya is a rare occasion and the state should present its best foot forward to leave a lasting positive impression. This can help Meghalaya in showcasing, benchmarking, and positioning itself as a bright destination for tourism, investment, and development.
As part of the event, about 28 startups in the Space Economy Leaders Meet will be participating, and exhibits will be held alongside the conference.
ISRO Director N Sudheer Kumar mentioned that this event is a precursor to the main event, which will be held in Bengaluru on July 6 and 7. The precursor event will focus on organizing the main event and showcasing the capabilities and potential of the space economy and ISRO.
Kumar also emphasized that, with nearly 50 years of experience, ISRO has acquired self-reliance and capabilities not only in launch vehicles but also in satellites, satellite applications, and navigation.
He stated that this message is particularly important for the world, as collaborations will be necessary for future science missions, where space will be an expensive industry or proposition.
