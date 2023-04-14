Meghalaya: Meeting on rejuvenation of major rivers of Shillong held

Shillong: A meeting was held at Yojana Bhawan to discuss the rejuvenation and restoration of the major rivers of Shillong, including Wah Umkhrah, Wah Umshyrpi, and Wah Umkhen.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Minister A L Hek, Chief Secretary D P Wahlang, senior officers, members of Dorbar Shnongs, and representatives from different civil bodies.

In his remarks, CM Conrad Sangma said that the objective of the meeting was to identify the critical gaps and devise a future action plan and the way forward in the rejuvenation and restoration of the three important rivers of Shillong while soliciting the participation and suggestions of the Dorbar Shnongs and the communities.

The Chief Minister also said that there needs to be a balance between ecology and economy adding, “The meeting that we are having today is a part of the larger agenda of the state government to have a balance among livelihood, economy and environment so that while the economic needs are being taken care of the environment is also protected and conserved for future generations,” he said.

He also said that the government is committed to the rejuvenation and restoration of all water bodies in the state.

He also highlighted some of the programmes of the government for climate change mitigation, sewage and waste management, phasing out single-use plastic, mitigating air pollution through the use of electric vehicles and afforestation and community participation through awareness and involvement of students and youth through programmes and designing curriculum.

An internal meeting of the government was held to discuss the need to protect rivers. Since then, hefty fines have been imposed on those who directly discharge waste into the rivers. Individuals with septic tanks directly flowing into the river will be fined Rs 500 per day. Chief Secretary D P Wahlang stated that it was time to wake up to the alarming situation and that only collective efforts can solve this issue.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has two cases calling for the prevention of liquid waste discharge into rivers. The government has identified 32 locations where sewage treatment plants need to be set up, 20 of them in Wahumkhrah and 12 in Umshyrpi. Five sewage treatment plants have already been set up, and the others are under construction. The government is also looking for land from Dorbar Shnongs to set up such sewage treatment plants.

The Umkhen River faces a problem at the source due to some mining activity near the area. The state has been given 45 days to take corrective measures. Additionally, a core group will be set up to monitor the decisions made during the meeting.

The Chief Secretary stressed the important role District Council will play in this initiative. The council has empowered headmen outside municipal areas to levy fines on citizens who release direct discharge into the river.

Earlier, in his presentation, the Chief Secretary said there are NGT and court directives to address the issue of pollution of the rivers. He also informed that Wahumkhrah and Umshyrpi are among the 45 most polluted rivers of the country as listed by NGT. He called upon the active participation of the community and different stakeholders like KHADC, Dorbar Shnongs, and civil society organizations in awareness and mobilization.

Members of different organizations and bodies later actively participated in the Interactive Session.

