Preparation in full swing for G20 meeting in Shillong: Meghalaya DyCM

Shillong: Preparations are in full swing for the G20 meeting which will be held here next week, Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynson said on Thursday.

Senior diplomats and space department officials of 15 G20 countries will attend the meeting, he said.

The state government will showcase its rich cultural heritage and the delegates will have an opportunity to explore the natural beauty of Shillong and Meghalaya as part of this event, the Dy CM said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, ISRO Chairman and G20 Sherpa will participate in the inauguration on the event on April 17, according to a statement.

Under India’s G20 Presidency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) of the Department of Space (DOS) is organising the precursor event of the fourth edition of ‘Space Economy Leaders Meeting’ (SELM) at Hotel Courtyard Marriott here, the statement said.

The G20 event on space here is expected to help in the further proliferation of space technology applications in this region and enhance the participation of space industries and start-ups, the DyCM said.

The deliberations at the event here would be useful to attract Heads of Space Agencies and Space Industries for the Bengaluru event in July this year, the Deputy CM stated.

With the theme ‘SELM – towards a new space ERA (Economy, Responsibility, Alliance)’, the event in Shillong is in line with India’s G20 Summit’s theme of ‘One Earth, One Space, and One Future’ to further enhance the contribution of responsible space actors in the global economy, a statement of the event said.

Preparations are afoot to host the G20 summit here with space industry heads, high-level diplomats from the 15 G20 nations besides Space departments officials to discuss the latest trends in the contribution of space to the global economy and to also brief them on the SELM event to be organised at Bengaluru in July this year.

Space technology-based inputs and services have become part of our normal day-to-day life and the contribution of space technology in the growth of the global economy is ever increasing prompting the space agencies of G20 countries to work for including ‘space’ as an agenda in G20 Summit.

