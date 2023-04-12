Shillong: The Maitshaphrang has extended an invitation to the clans residing in the Khasi-Jaiñtia Hills to attend a meeting on April 15 to discuss the proposed amendment to the Meghalaya Succession to Self-Acquired Property, Khasi and Jaintia Special Provision Act of 1986.

The convenor of the meeting, Michael Syiem, has expressed his desire to expand the coverage of the Act to include ancestral property as well. The meeting will take place at the Jaiaw Lumshyiap community hall.

During a recent statement, Syiem explained that the current system of inheritance in their society states that if parents pass away without any daughters to inherit their property, claimants would come from the mother’s side, thereby leaving the sons with nothing. He further elaborated that this is the reason why the proposed amendment to the Meghalaya Succession to Self-Acquired Property, Khasi and Jaintia Special Provision Act of 1986 is urgently required.

Syiem emphasized that the amendment aims to strengthen the state’s economy, especially in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills region. He pointed out that the existing law only covers the property that a woman acquires during her lifetime and not the property that she inherited from her mother or ancestors.

Syiem also emphasized that the word “equitable” does not just mean equal, but it also encompasses the concepts of fairness and impartiality.

Syiem emphasized the need for equal distribution of the “Will” to all children and not only passing it on to daughters or the youngest daughter in the family. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the proposed amendment, which aims to expand the coverage of the Act to include ancestral property and ensure a more equitable distribution of inherited property.

