Shillong: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who is also the minister in charge of the Home Department, recently held a review meeting with relevant departments to discuss the upcoming G20 Summit.

The summit is scheduled to take place in Shillong on April 17 and 18. Tynsong stated that they are expecting at least 120 delegates to arrive in Shillong for the summit, and they will be accommodated at the Marriott Hotel.

“Meeting was held with concerned departments and we are ready to welcome the delegates of G20,” said Tynsong.

During the review meeting held today at the Secretariat in Shillong, the participants discussed the beautification, repair of infrastructure, security, and transportation arrangements for the upcoming G20 Summit.

Tynsong has instructed the relevant departments to work out the details related to vehicular movement in order to avoid traffic congestion. He further stated that preparations will be completed on or before the 15.

“Preparations will be done on or before the 15,” he added.

