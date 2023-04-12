Krimkro wins senior league, Miracle the playoffs as A division cricket in Garo Hills ends

Tura: In a pulsating final match between Krimkro Socio-Cultural Club and Miracle, both of who had some serious talent in their midst, Miracle won by 3 wickets chasing a middling score of 188 in 40 overs at the picturesque Alotgre stadium in the town of Tura.

Opting to bat first, Krimkro put up a score of 187, with Meghalaya Under 25 player, Josiah Ch Momin scoring a brilliant 93 (113). Their innings began disastrously with both openers back in the hut by the end of the 9th over with only 28 on the board.

Coming in to bat in the first over itself, Josiah began his innings sedately though wickets fell around him ensuring they were limited to only 187 being bowled in 38.2 overs. The next best score was 17 by middle-order batter, Chengkam Sangma while Miracle bowled 19 extras.

For Miracle, left-arm orthodox bowler, Manish Sharma, who came on to bowl first change was at his miserly best. The up-and-coming star bowler bowled 8 overs with 4 of these being maidens while grabbing two prized wickets. He only gave away 9 runs in his spell of 8 overs. Purav Agarwal took two wickets while giving away 37 runs. Ranji star, Dippu Sangma took one wicket with Chamcham Sangma and another Ranji player, Lerry Sangma took a wicket each. Krimkro lost two of their wickets to run outs.

Beginning their chase, Miracle began their innings sedately but extremely tight lines by the Krimkro meant that the chase was never going to be easy. With two of the state Ranji frontline bowlers in their midst, Kilco Marak and Chengkam Sangma, the chase was always going to be tough.

Miracle too began losing wickets on a regular basis with almost all their batting mainstays returning back with more than 50 to get in about 10 overs. For Miracle, Lerry Marak scored 34 and another under-25 star, Arien Marak scored 32 before being the first of leg spinner, Tengchan Sangma’s 2 wickets.

The score stood precariously for Miracle at 136 for 7 at the end of 29.2 overs before Manish, after his stint with the ball, began to consolidate with another under-25 state batsman, Frickey Sangma. The pair began cautiously before opening their arms towards the end ensuring their team won the playoffs, if not the league itself, finishing off the game in 38.4 overs with an unbroken partnership.

For his efforts with both bat and ball, Manish has adjudged the MOM.

While Miracle Club lifted the playoff trophy, Krimkro won the league. Two teams from the Super Division, Ampati and Northern United were relegated to the 2nd division while Dalu Cricket Club and Guara will gain entry next year into the elite division in Tura.

During the presentation ceremony, Jangkar Momin of Druma Sandruma has adjusted the player of the tournament as well as the best batsman. Lomo Marak of Lumberjack won the best bowler.

The tournament was organized by the Tura District Cricket Association.

After the game, the under-15 team of WGH was felicitated in a program by the assistant commissioner of WGH, Sumit Singh, who was also the chief guest. Also present during the presentation were the District Sports Officer (guest of honour), Saljagring Marak, DFO (Wildlife and member of the technical committee of MCA), Rupankar Marak, Chiang Shira, joint secretary, MCA, John Fivian Momin (secretary of TDCA) and Comet Marak (EE of TMB).

Speaking on the occasion, the assistant commissioner of WGH, Sumit Singh thanked the organizers of the tournament while commending the parents of the budding cricketers for the support they have shown to their children in pursuing their passion.

“It was an excellent game which had its ebbs and flows. We were all engrossed in the match due to the quality of the game itself. This sort of support needs to continue so that we can see people from here make it to the big leagues someday,” said Singh during his speech.

Next up tomorrow, April 12, is the next playoff final for the B division which will be played between Guare Club and Dalu.

