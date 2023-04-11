Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday condemned the incident in Bihar where miscreants had manhandled church elders from Meghalaya.

The CM has instructed the Meghalaya police to stay in contact with Bihar police, who are assisting the church elders in recording their statements for filing an FIR against those responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, DGP LR Bishnoi has informed EastMojo that the two church elders, Pastor RG Laloo and Elder T Nongkhlaw from the Laitumkhrah Presbyterian Church, are safe and currently with the Patna Police.

According to the Patna Police, there was no physical assault but just an altercation. The incident occurred at a private residence of a friend of church elders in the Alamganj Police Station area. The rumour of the forceful conversion of Hindus to Christianity led some Bajrang Dal supporters to create a commotion. The police arrived at the scene and took the two elders to the police station to file an FIR, Bishnoi added.

The DGP has also requested the police to provide safety and security to the two elders until their departure from Patna.

Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong on Monday also spoke about the incident.

Tynsong said that social media is abuzz with negative news about incidents of church leaders being manhandled in Patna, however, that is not the case they were not beaten up and it was just a verbal altercation.

“I wanted to clarify because we are worried this may lead to communal tension in Meghalaya. I request all concerned who spread on social media to refrain from spreading false information. The government has taken note of the issue and has done the needful,” said Tynsong.

He added that the Chief Secretary of the state and police have communicated with the Bihar counterpart and have also asked to provide security to the two church leaders.

