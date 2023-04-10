Shillong: The three-day Shad Suk Mynsiem Festival, also known as ‘The Dance of Peaceful Hearts’, concluded on Monday with the participation of several Khasi men and women in the Thanksgiving dance.

This year marked the 112th edition of the festival.

The festival was first held at the Weiking Ground on April 14 and 15, 1911. However, from 1902 to 1910, it took place at Mawkhar, a locality near the Weiking ground.

A total of 1,451 dancers – 724 female and 727 male – participated in the Shad Suk Mynsiem Festival on Monday.

According to Bantei Sing Rumnong, Chairman of the Publicity Committee of Seng Khasi for Shad Suk Mynsiem, they were expecting more than a thousand dancers to participate in the festival.

According to Rumnong, the main significance of participating in the dance is to give thanks to God Almighty for all the blessings received in the past years and to seek his blessings for a good year ahead.

The festival’s signature dance, ‘Ka Shad Suk Mynsiem,’ was performed in the presence of distinguished guests, including Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan, Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong, VPP MLA Brightstarwell Marbaniang, and former MLA Samlin Malngiang, among others.

In a message to the Niam Khasi and Niamtre, Rumnong urged them to constantly strive to follow their beliefs, which are rooted in the hills and strengthen their belief in God, who provides everything.

Jaijaimon Dkhar, a member of Seng Khasi Kmie, shared with EastMojo how they ensure that young people are taught about the culture of Seng Khasi or Niam Khasi.

“We instil in them the importance of knowing their roots because this is our culture. Without culture, there is no meaning, and every tribe has its own culture. Our unique culture is what makes us recognizable, and everyone knows us for it,” said Dkhar.

